Hawk Watch returns to Grandfather Mountain

Aside from offering a visual spectacle, Hawk Watch serves an important purpose. The annual counts from Grandfather Mountain and other locations help track hawk populations and migration routes over time and provide important data to inform land management decisions.

In fact, Grandfather Mountain is one of more than 300 Hawk Watch sites officially designated by the Hawk Migration Association of North America.

Counts will be conducted every day the weather permits – the hawks don’t typically fly in fog or storms – from an area inaccessible to the general public and will be posted daily at HawkCount.org.

Although visitors cannot participate in the official watch this year, due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re welcome and encouraged to witness the annual phenomenon, with prime viewing locations on Linville Peak (across the Mile High Swinging Bridge) and Half Moon Overlook (the first major overlook when entering the park).

“It invokes that sense of wonder we always talk about at Grandfather Mountain,” Pope said. “It’s that time of year where you’re watching a majestic bald eagle soar over the mountain, and you can’t help but ask questions, like ‘Where are they going?’ or ‘Why are they making this annual journey?’ It’s just an awe-inspiring time of year.”