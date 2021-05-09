Health care workers deserve accolades, especially in the chaos of the past year

What a year!

Each May, we celebrate National Hospital Week and look to thank our health care team for the tireless and selfless work performed to make our community healthier. Thinking over our past 12 months, I am not sure where to start and/or how to offer enough accolades regarding the chaos of the last year.

The past year has been remarkably challenging for everyone. We’ve heard stories of rapidly set up home offices, home schooling and various forms of hibernation, all in an effort to beat this pandemic. In addition to dealing with the potential of those challenges, health care workers (along with other first responders and service industry workers) chose to leave their safe spaces and go to work. And not just go to any job, but to work with pandemic-related patients and take care of their needs.

One thing I have learned about being in health care for many years is that health care workers are wonderfully resilient and pivot quickly. This year was an obvious example of that ability as we have gone from canceling services to protect staff and supplies, to being nearly overrun with coronavirus patients, to being forced into the mass vaccination business and everywhere in between!