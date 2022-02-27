HealthReach addresses heart health

With help from the American Heart Association, United Way of Iredell County, and local cardiologists, HealthReach is helping uninsured patients achieve their heart health goals.

Although American Heart Month is drawing to a close, HealthReach Community Clinic has received support from multiple community partners that will propel its heart health initiatives for years to come.

As Iredell County’s only free medical clinic, HealthReach treats hundreds of patients each year with diseases of the heart and blood vessels. “About one out of every three patients we see has hypertension,” said Dr. Stephanie Sittler, medical director. “And mitigating risks to heart health is something we do with nearly every patient.”

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, yet many risk factors can be managed. Clinicians at HealthReach strive to improve medical conditions, such as high blood pressure, obesity, and high cholesterol, so that the risk of heart attack and stroke is reduced. Changes in diet and exercise are also encouraged, along with smoking cessation counseling.