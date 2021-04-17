HealthReach Clinic announces Volunteer Award winners

“Because of continued concerns about COVID, we were not able to host our Heroes Luncheon and announce this award to a larger audience. But there is no less glory in this award! Dr. Preyer has made countless contributions to our clinic and is so deserving,” said Martha Michael, board chair. “As many other volunteers at nonprofit organizations everywhere chose to play it safe and stay home, Dr. Preyer actually increased her hours.”

In addition to recognizing Preyer with the Jay Lewis Award, HealthReach also recognized its top volunteers of 2020. The three volunteers who served the greatest number of hours last year were Claudia Moody, RN, Mary Hurt, and Molly Meusburger, RN.

“Thanks to these volunteers, we were able to provide nearly 4,200 medical appointments last year at no cost to our neighbors in need,” said Niggel.

About HealthReach

HealthReach Community Clinic provides free medical care and medications to low-income Iredell County residents who have no form of health insurance. This volunteer-driven clinic has been in operation since 2003 and is located at 400 E. Statesville Ave., Suite 300, Mooresville.

The clinic is currently accepting new patients. Once enrolled, patients can receive free primary care, prescription medications, lab services and more. Partnerships with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Iredell Health System, as well as donations from the local community, make these services possible. For more information, visit www.healthreachclinic.org or call 704-663-1992, ext. 0.