HealthReach Community Clinic's executive director honored

July 25 started out as an ordinary day for Sabrina “Bri” Niggel, chatting with her mom that morning, heading to work at Mooresville’s HealthReach Community Clinic, and taking care of responsibilities at the clinic until it was suggested that she step outside, where a surprise awaited.

Opening the door, with a look of amazement on her face, she saw her husband, Joe Niggel, was there, which she questioned, and then she spotted her parents, Wayne and Claudette Jones, who came for the ceremony from their home in Faith. Seeing them brought a shout and later tears as she introduced them and shared how special they are to her. Others who were waiting outside for the special event included clinic board members, staffers and volunteers.

Martha Michael, board chair at HealthReach Community Clinic, shared thanks to everybody for coming and joining in this day to honor and recognize Niggel, the clinic’s executive director. A surprised look, as well as her familiar big smile, could be seen on Niggel’s face as she listened.

Michael noted how HealthReach has an “absolutely wonderful staff and volunteer team, but behind this team here is an amazing executive director, Dr. Bri Niggel, who’s the fabulous lady we established today to honor and recognize.”

She continued by telling how Niggel is the biggest cheerleader for the HealthReach team and a staunch advocate. She also is a force all on her own with drive, determination and tenacity, Michael said, and “there’s nothing that she can’t or is not willing to undertake or handle, and if she can’t personally, she will find someone who can.”

Michael noted Niggel’s academic accomplishments: a Bachelor of Arts from Furman University, with a double major in English and political science, a master’s in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a concentration in nonprofit management, and a doctorate in health services research from UNC-Charlotte with a concentration in public policy. Her dissertation was “Health Legacy Foundations and the Pursuit of Charitable Healthcare,” which was nominated for the best dissertation.

Michael shared that Niggel’s “career achievements are vast and equally as impressive.” All of these, Michael said, in her opinion, is what laid the path to Niggel’s coming to HealthReach.

It was in March 2018 when the board was able to meet and bring on Niggel as the clinic’s executive director.

“She was then and is now truly an answer to our prayers,” Michael said.

During the four years that Niggel has served in the role, she has faced challenges, Michael continued, including information technology, phone systems and, to top it off, a worldwide pandemic.

Through them all, Michael said: “Bri revamped clinic policy, she strengthened the staff and the volunteers, oversaw the clinic’s facelift, expanded the clinic’s partner base, increased clinic funding, expanded patient services to meet new challenges and guided the clinic through an unprecedented pandemic. She was here every day. And regardless of all of those, she’s not stopping, she continues to fight to ensure that the community knows about HealthReach Clinic, and to ensure that all of those in need will obtain the quality healthcare that they deserve.”

Michael pointed out Niggel’s hard work and dedication and all that she has done for the community and the clinic. Therefore, organizers want to show their love, appreciation and thanks for all of her contributions, leadership, enthusiasm and boundless infectious energy, which Michael said, is “by the way, the only infection we allow in here,” which was met with lots of laughs.

Wanting to make this day even more special, they reached out to state Sen. Vickie Sawyer, who was on hand for the special day to present Niggel with a flag that had been flown over the state Capitol in her honor.

Sawyer presented the flag and a certificate “notifying that you actually did have a flag flown over the state Capitol in your honor. So, thank you so much for all you do. We wanted to make sure this was a special day for you.”

There was lots of cheering as Niggel accepted the flag and thanked Sawyer for the honor. She then turned to the group and said she was actually at a loss for words.

“It’s not my birthday; it’s not an anniversary, she said. “You have completely shocked me with all of this” she later told them and thanked them all.

As Niggel spoke, she was quick to share that what keeps her going “is that we have the most amazing team on the planet.”

“I am so proud to be a part of this staff and the volunteers,” she said. “Our interns are absolutely amazing, and we know that we have the absolute best of the best. They not only have the brain power behind it, but they have the compassion and the heart to do this work and that’s why we have such incredible outcomes. That’s why we’re able to make a difference in the lives of our patients, our very own neighbors in Iredell County.”