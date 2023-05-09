In celebration of 20 years of service, HealthReach Community Clinic held its annual Heroes Luncheon on April 24 at The Charles Mack Citizen Center. The event was full of special surprises, highlighting key milestones and paying tribute to the volunteers and donors that made it possible for this local nonprofit organization to flourish over the years.

Board Chair Martha Michael welcomed everyone to the event. “In the room with us today are HealthReach Heroes — the individuals, businesses, philanthropists, faith, and civic partners that have created, and sustained for 20 years — the magic that is HealthReach,” she said. “We have come so far from our humble beginnings at First Baptist Church, thanks to you all!”

Michael thanked premiere sponsors, including Atrium Health, Baird, Corriher & Michael, The Dale Jr. Foundation, EnergyUnited, G&W Equipment, Hope At the Lake Foundation, Iredell Health System, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, The Lions Clubs, Mooresville Ford, Novant Health and Randy Marion Automotive.

She also recognized several key community leaders who were instrumental in forming HealthReach two decades ago, including Bill Hurt, Betty Marion, Jane Nichols, Maureen Sabbagh and Sylvia Spury.

Michael then introduced two special guests from out of town, Bonnie Lewis and Jan Peelle. “More than 20 years ago, Bonnie’s husband and Jan’s brother, Jay Lewis, had the vision to create HealthReach, and although Jay is no longer with us, his legacy lives on in our clinic every day.”

Mayor’s toast

Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins led the group in a special toast to both HealthReach and the town of Mooresville for celebrating milestone birthdays. “To the town of Mooresville and to HealthReach Clinic … here’s to humble beginnings, love for our fellow neighbors, perseverance through tough times, and growing stronger and healthier together in the years to come.”

Atkins also revealed that First Citizens Bank had made it possible to commission artwork for the event. Local artist LaDara McKinnon painted live throughout the luncheon, and her finished painting will hang in the front lobby of HealthReach Clinic for all patients, staff and volunteers to enjoy for years to come.

Atkins introduced two additional artists who attended as special guests, Tammy and Ron Chadbourne, professional painters who relied on HealthReach for their medical needs during lean times. They were featured in a video shown during the luncheon that described the clinic’s 20-year journey.

Recognition of corporate and clinical partners

Dr. Sabrina Niggel, HealthReach executive director, shared how the community came together to support HealthReach in the beginning and how continued support has helped the clinic to evolve in myriad ways over the years.

“If I had to choose just one word to describe HealthReach, it would be the same word I would use to describe our patients — resilient,” said Niggel.

Niggel credited key clinical partners for the countless ways they have supported HealthReach patients. Partners include Advanced Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Atrium Health, ChiroLife Wellness Center, Iredell County Health Department, Iredell Health System, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Lions Clubs, Novant Health, OrthoCarolina, Piedmont HealthCare and Southern Family Medicine.

“We also derive strength and resilience from countless faith and community partners,” said Niggel. The Dale Jr. Foundation, Hope At The Lake Foundation, the Rotarians, Mooresville Kindness Closet, and a number of churches and corporate partners were thanked for their contributions.

A surprise from Randy Marion Subaru

As Niggel described how Randy Marion Automotive had supported HealthReach over the years, representatives from Randy Marion Subaru surprised everyone by presenting Niggel with a check from their Subaru Share The Love event.

Marshall McCarty, general manager of Randy Marion Subaru, shared that his team was proud to promote HealthReach for the 2022 Subaru Share The Love event and that their dealership raised $16,608 for HealthReach.

McCarty also announced that they had already selected HealthReach as their Hometown Charity for the 2023 Share The Love Event.

“Now that’s what I call sharing the love!” said a surprised and exuberant Niggel.

Message from a volunteer physician

Dr. Blake Sanders, dermatologist and owner of Sacred Heart Dermatology, addressed the crowd and shared his experience as a volunteer. He thanked HealthReach charge nurse Claudia Moody and all the team members who helped to support and enrich his volunteer work.

Before he started medical school, Sanders volunteered at HealthReach, shadowing and learning from Dr. Steve Stowe, one of the earliest volunteer physicians at the clinic.

When Sanders graduated and moved back to Mooresville to open his practice, he offered to volunteer once again — this time as a volunteer dermatologist.

“Dr. Sanders has been a godsend,” said Niggel. “Before he came on board as a volunteer, we had a backlog of 20 patients who had been waiting for a dermatology referral. Now he’s here doing biopsies, treating autoimmune disorders, and everything in between!”

Volunteers honored

Niggel thanked Sanders and recognized other volunteers and staff for their service, pointing out that HealthReach volunteers outnumber their paid staff by 4:1.

In addition to Sanders, volunteer providers include Dr. Nikhil Balakrishnan (neurologist), nurse practitioner Ann Cowen (diabetes specialist), nurse practitioner Julia Foster (wound care specialist), Dr. Carol Jaenicke (clinical psychologist), Dr. LuAnne Gatlin (internist), Dr. Sherma Morton (gynecologist), Dr. Lucy Preyer (psychiatrist), and Dr. Joe Trask (cardiologist).

Volunteer nurses include Tristan Bennett, Cheryl Bernhardt, Laurie Dodge, Molly Meusburger, and Sophia Pine.

Administrative volunteers recognized include Bernadett Hackney, Bill and Mary Hurt, Sharon Kiger, Cathy Leitch, Denise Smith, and Tomika Snyder.

Although most of the HealthReach student interns were in class and could not participate in the luncheon, those in attendance were recognized, including Chkylle Boado, Kayla Doughty, and Sonal Swain.

In appreciation of their service, all team members received a special insulated pitcher designed by Mooresville entrepreneur Bryn Wilson, founder of served®.

Award recipients named

Each year HealthReach recognizes three volunteers who served the greatest number of hours. Receiving awards for their service in 2022 were Mary Hurt, Cathy Leitch, and Molly Meusburger. On the Nines Bistro donated generous gift cards as a way to help thank these volunteers for their dedication.

Molly Meusburger was also awarded the highest honor bestowed by HealthReach, the Jay Lewis Award, named in honor of the clinic’s visionary.

Bonnie Lewis and Jan Peelle helped to present Meusburger with her special award, which was a beautiful piece of art painted especially for Meusburger by HealthReach patients Tammy and Ron Chadbourne.

Niggel shared details about Meusburger’s dedication and her compassion for patients. “My office is stationed next to the nurse’s office, and I often overhear her on the phone with patients. Maybe it’s that sweet Midwestern accent, maybe it’s her heart of gold. But she has a special way with patients. She inherently understands their vulnerability and makes each patient feel as though they are the only patient she has to care for.”