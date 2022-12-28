HealthReach hosts Lions for community vision screening event

On a cold and rainy Dec. 15, the North Carolina Lions, Inc. Mobile Vision Screening Unit, otherwise known as the Vision Van, pulled into the parking lot of HealthReach Community Clinic, Iredell County’s only free medical clinic. The Vision Van provides free vision and hearing screenings in communities across the state. HealthReach Community Clinic served as the site for the 2022 Iredell event.

Eye diseases and disorders such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration are among the leading causes of blindness and low vision in the United States. Individuals without eye care insurance are at an increased risk for eye diseases and disorders, since access to affordable eye screenings can be difficult to find.

“HealthReach patients do not have health insurance and cannot afford vision screenings, so our partnership with the Lions Clubs is a tremendous blessing,” said Dr. Sabrina Niggel, HealthReach executive director.

At the conclusion of the six-hour event, the Vision Van had provided 42 free eye screenings and 33 hearing screenings. Several people being screened had never before received an eye exam.

“The Vision Van identified early signs of glaucoma in multiple individuals who were screened, giving us the opportunity to prevent further damage,” said Niggel. Patients of the Vision Van now have more information about the health of their eyes and can begin receiving appropriate care to stop these diseases from progressing.

Successful CollaborationLocal civic groups and organizations came together to make this event a success. The Lake Norman and West Iredell Lions Clubs provided the funding to bring the Vision Van to Iredell County. Optometrists and ophthalmologists from eyecarecenter, Eyes on Lake Norman Optometry, Mills Eye Care and Vision Center of Lake Norman provided the vision screenings, while Lions from the Davidson/Huntersville, Lake Norman, Mooresville and South Iredell clubs assisted in multiple ways with the screenings. Former Lions Club members also assisted, including Ron Rich from the Troutman Lions Club. Mooresville Christian Mission worked alongside HealthReach to promote the event.

About HealthReachHealthReach Community Clinic is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization that provides free medical care and medications to Iredell County residents who have limited means and no health insurance. Services include primary medical care appointments, pharmacy, labs, mental health services, some specialty care, social services, and more — all at no cost to qualifying patients. For more information about HealthReach, visit www.healthreachclinic.org or call 704-663-1992.