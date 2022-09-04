 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Healthy joints seminar planned

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar Sept. 20 entitled “Maintaining Healthy Joints,” featuring Jaycee Dedmon, MSN, RN, ONC, as presenter. The seminar is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m.

The presentation on maintaining healthy joints will include low-impact exercises, proper body mechanics and what to do if you have unresolved joint pain. There will be an opportunity for questions following the presentation. If unable to attend the presentation, additional seminars will be offered throughout the year.

Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

For more information regarding the hospital’s Orthopedic Service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.

