Healthy joints seminar scheduled

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar Nov. 22 from noon to 1 p.m. The seminar, entitled “Maintaining Healthy Joints,” will feature Jaycee Dedmon, MSN, RN, ONC, as presenter.
The presentation on maintaining healthy joints will include low-impact exercises, property body mechanics and what to do if you have unresolved joint pain. There will be an opportunity for questions following the presentation. If unable to attend, there will be additional seminars offered throughout the year.
Visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com for more information and to register attendance online. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.
For more information regarding the hospital’s Orthopedic Service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.