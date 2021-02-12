 Skip to main content
Heart healthy seminar set
During February, which is Heart Health Month, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting free virtual (online) seminars to bring awareness to the month and provide listeners the opportunity to gain heart healthy information.

The next seminar, “Nutrition and Heart Health,” is scheduled for Feb. 18 at noon, presented by Lake Norman Nutritional Services.

For more information regarding the seminars and to register, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed to participants separately for Google Meet.

For heart care information and to find out your heart’s real age, visit https://www.lnrmc.com/cardiac-care.

