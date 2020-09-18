Heart of ‘Champion’ ends beat

“I quit.”
It was the short answer being provided when Mom questioned as to why I was home early from school.
“You what!?,” she shot back. “Why?”
“Well,” I stuttered and stammered, “I wasn’t getting enough playing time, and I feel like I am better than some of the other players on the team.”
There was silence.
“So,’’ she shouted, “you just gave up?”
“I guess so.”
Boy, did I guess wrong.
In a flash, she grabbed my arm, dragged me to the car and sped off to the site of the junior high baseball team’s practice. She parked the car and waited.
“Well,” she pointed.
“What?”
“Go tell your teammates and your coach about your decision. You made it, now you’ve got to suffer the consequences. Good luck.”
I slowly opened the door and got out. As I shut the door, she drove away. She knew I wasn’t going to quit. She just wanted to make sure.
Despite having the heart of a champion, my mom, Lou Ellen Brooks Sullivan, passed away peacefully and without any pain due in large part to heart disease in the early afternoon hours of Thursday. It was a blow to us all, to say the least. We are still struggling to recover.
We are not alone and unique by any means whatsoever in our suffering. We have joined the growing list of those who now have at least one of their parents move on. We were so blessed to be among the few our age to boast about having both Mom and Dad with us at this stage of our lives. She is leaving a huge hole in our hearts that will never be repaired.
Mom was always one of our strongest supporters. She backed us in whatever decisions we made, whether it be out on the athletic fields – where her particularly pitched voice could be heard well above all others in the crowd -- or within our own families – loving our wives and children as much as we do -- and well as with our career choices – although she did show some concern when picking the news/sports media direction by her middle son. She was the wife of a dedicated newsman who had no regular office hours. She was so supportive of that lifestyle that she even spent some of her own working life in the advertising area of the newspaper industry.
Mom followed in the footsteps of her own mom by engaging in the educational process. She served on the staff at the well-known Mooresville Little Folks School before embarking on the owning and operating of her own pre-school operation for several years. Throughout her life, she was continually greeted by those she helped groom when being confronted on a regular basis from practically all walks of life.
There are so many stories that we could share but are much better off being kept within our own family circles. She will be tremendously missed by us all. That’s one more fact that will never quit being in place. We can give all the credit for that to Mom.
