Heart of ‘Champion’ ends beat

We are not alone and unique by any means whatsoever in our suffering. We have joined the growing list of those who now have at least one of their parents move on. We were so blessed to be among the few our age to boast about having both Mom and Dad with us at this stage of our lives. She is leaving a huge hole in our hearts that will never be repaired.

Mom was always one of our strongest supporters. She backed us in whatever decisions we made, whether it be out on the athletic fields – where her particularly pitched voice could be heard well above all others in the crowd -- or within our own families – loving our wives and children as much as we do -- and well as with our career choices – although she did show some concern when picking the news/sports media direction by her middle son. She was the wife of a dedicated newsman who had no regular office hours. She was so supportive of that lifestyle that she even spent some of her own working life in the advertising area of the newspaper industry.

Mom followed in the footsteps of her own mom by engaging in the educational process. She served on the staff at the well-known Mooresville Little Folks School before embarking on the owning and operating of her own pre-school operation for several years. Throughout her life, she was continually greeted by those she helped groom when being confronted on a regular basis from practically all walks of life.

There are so many stories that we could share but are much better off being kept within our own family circles. She will be tremendously missed by us all. That’s one more fact that will never quit being in place. We can give all the credit for that to Mom.