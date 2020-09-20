Hebrews Coffeehouse reopens in new location

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hebrews Coffeehouse is open and brewing once again.

After being closed since Feb. 15, the shop held its grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting Sept. 14 in its new location at 143 S. Broad St., Mooresville. The shop is located in the former Boy Scout building of First Presbyterian Church.

The doors opened at 7 a.m. with customers soon placing their orders and noting their pleasure that the coffee shop had reopened.

This was the reaction by Drew Fitzpatrick, who attends First Presbyterian Church and who was attending an early morning Bible study in another room of the renovated building.

And owner Hasani Lateef is just as excited to be back as he shared that this day was “exciting, really exciting.”

Some of Hebrews’ regular customers who frequented their previous location were there to get their early morning favorites and chatted with Lateef and employee Morgan Belmont, who was helping to get the orders filled.

Looking at the newly renovated surroundings, comments of “this is beautiful” and “I love the ample seating” could be heard from patrons as they waited.