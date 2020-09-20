Hebrews Coffeehouse reopens in new location

Hebrews Coffeehouse is open and brewing once again.
After being closed since Feb. 15, the shop held its grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting Sept. 14 in its new location at 143 S. Broad St., Mooresville. The shop is located in the former Boy Scout building of First Presbyterian Church.
The doors opened at 7 a.m. with customers soon placing their orders and noting their pleasure that the coffee shop had reopened.
This was the reaction by Drew Fitzpatrick, who attends First Presbyterian Church and who was attending an early morning Bible study in another room of the renovated building.
And owner Hasani Lateef is just as excited to be back as he shared that this day was “exciting, really exciting.”
Some of Hebrews’ regular customers who frequented their previous location were there to get their early morning favorites and chatted with Lateef and employee Morgan Belmont, who was helping to get the orders filled.
Looking at the newly renovated surroundings, comments of “this is beautiful” and “I love the ample seating” could be heard from patrons as they waited.
Kirk Ballard, president of the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce, dropped by before the ribbon-cutting and said, “It’s wonderful, it’s great to have them back. Glad they survived COVID and can move to a prosperous fall.”
“First Presbyterian knew they wanted to take this space for community,” Lateef shared.
Therefore, it was through conversations first with the church’s youth pastor, who was a frequent visitor of Hebrews, and then continued conversations with the church’s senior pastor, that Hebrews was able to move into this location. “And here we are,” Lateef noted.
Lateef said that their being at this new location is “such a blessing to be able to partner with First Presbyterian and be able to serve and give back to the community. Our main focus is community,” he said, as he noted that small groups can come and utilize the facility.
Hebrews is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
