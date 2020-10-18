Helpline available to assist Medicare beneficiaries in health plan selection

In addition to providing assistance throughout the plan application and enrollment process, agents of MedicareCompareUSA can provide an annual review of an enrollee’s Medicare coverage during Medicare’s enrollment period. This often includes assisting members affected by Medicare plan network changes that sometimes occur. Doing so assures that beneficiaries have the information they need to proactively select a plan that best meets their specific needs, preferences and budget.

Midkiff points out that Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is not in-network with all insurance options or health plans, and contractual relationships may change over time. If a patient enrolls with a health plan that does not include the hospital in the network, their care and relationships with their doctors could be affected.

“Members of our community have been entrusting us to be their healthcare partner for many years, and that’s a responsibility and honor we don’t take lightly,” Midkiff said. “This helpline will help those on Medicare make an informed decision regarding their insurance options at this important time in their life. We urge all eligible consumers to take advantage of this free service.”

Traditional Medicare and the Medicare Advantage plans offered by Aetna Medicare, Advantra, BCBS HMO Medicare, Cigna Health Medicare Advantage, Humana, Kaiser Permanente, WellCare, Secure Horizons and United Healthcare all allow consumers covered by these plans full access to in-network medical care and procedures at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and employed physician clinics.