Henderson graduates first in her class at NC State University

“She’s specifically taken jobs in the summer to help check off boxes to get into vet school,” Brad Henderson said. “She would even drive back to Mooresville to work in a vet office for a day or two while she was still in school just to be able to put that on her resume.

“Her drive is incredible.”

It was around this time last year that Nichol first learned that she was ranked No. 1 in her class when her father was checking on her grades at the end of her junior year. From then on, Nichol had a little extra fire to keep her standing.

“Once you’ve got that designation, it would be a shame to lose it,” she said. “If I wasn’t accepted into vet school and I had to explain how I dropped from No. 1 in my class, it would be hard.”

To go along with her Bachelor of Science degree in animal science, she also received a minor in microbiology with a concentration in veterinary bioscience.

Her goal is to one day open her own veterinary practice and has considered potentially specializing in orthopedic surgery or ophthalmology during her time in veterinary school.