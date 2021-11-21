Hendersonville’s Home for the Holidays coming

A new tradition is the Peppermint Bear Scavenger Hunt, a free activity from Nov. 26 to Dec. 23. Peppermint, a momma bear, has lost her cubs, and kids of all ages are encouraged to pick up a scavenger hunt brochure at the Hendersonville Visitor Center and search for them at downtown merchants. When scavengers find a bear at a business, a store employee will punch their list and often provide a small prize. Once 12 bears have been located, the list can be returned to the Visitor Center to be entered into a drawing. A total of 20 prizes will be awarded via the drawing.