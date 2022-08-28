Heritage Day planned at Fair View Church

Fair View Church invites the community to join their Heritage Day worship service and celebration Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.

The guest preacher will be the Rev. Jessica Terrell, a United Methodist elder serving as the Central West District’s superintendent in the North Georgia Conference. “Jess,” as she is fondly remembered, served as a Duke University student intern during the summers of 2003 and 2004, and focused on youth and women’s ministries. Fair View is delighted to have Rev. Terrell returning for this special Heritage Day service.

Otho Davis, one of the church’s longest serving members, will share his personal memories of the life of Fair View in the Mount Mourne community. Members with 50 and 75-plus years of service will be recognized, and members that have gone on to the Church Triumphant in the past year will be honored. The chancel choir will offer special music, and congregational hymns will be old familiar favorites. Heritage photos and memorabilia will be on display in the gathering area when entering the sanctuary.

Following the service, all are invited to stay for a picnic-style lunch at the church’s open-air Harrison Pavilion, which has picnic tables, and you may also bring your favorite folding chair. Box lunches including drink and dessert will be provided by the church, and the meal will be served at 11:30 a.m.

All are invited to attend this service in person or online. If you prefer to join virtually, it is live streamed on the church’s web site at www.fairviewumc.org and also on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FVUMC.MtMourne. Masking at indoor services is again recommended by the Western North Carolina Conference — this is a personal choice at your discretion. The church will have masks available for those who would like one.

The church is located in Mooresville at 1430 Mecklenburg Highway at the intersection of N.C. 115 and Fairview Road. The campus and parking are accessible from either route.

For additional information, visit www.fairviewumc.org or call the church office at 704-664-2880 and office manager Jill Lowe or the pastor, the Rev. Nathan Finsel, will be happy to assist you.