Heroes and Helpers brings Christmas joy to 15 children and their families

Despite most of us being forced to change holiday plans because of COVID-19, a group of 15 children was able to enjoy the holidays with Mooresville Police Department officers as part of the fifth annual Heroes and Helpers program.

On Saturday, the Salvation Army, Mooresville Police Department and Target joined forces to identify children who had either lost a parent or come from financially vulnerable backgrounds.

“Heroes and Helpers is a collaborative effort of the Mooresville community to take care of Mooresville families, and is part of MPD’s ongoing effort to build trust and strengthen relationships between the police and the community,” said Detective Daniel Miglin, the event’s organizer.

The children, ranging from 5 to 11, bought clothing and holiday gifts thanks to the program.

MPD Community Outreach Officer Dave Harding said each child received a $200 gift card to buy goodies. While the children received gift cards, their parents were not excluded. They received their own gifts.

“The parents get a $50 card to buy Christmas dinner,” Harding said. “The money is raised through numerous community companies and members.”