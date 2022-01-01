Hiddenite Center's annual Robert Burns Night Celebration set for Jan. 27

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center invites the community to join in a celebration of Scottish heritage in our region with the center’s annual Robert Burns Night celebration. This memorable evening of Scottish heritage festivities will be held at the center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite, on Jan. 27 and will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $18, each which includes the Scottish feaste and musical entertainment by Studio 3. Ticket reservations for this grand evening are required and may be made by calling the center’s Lucas Mansion at 828-632-6966. Tickets may be picked up prior to the event at the Lucas Mansion, 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite, or held at will call. The Lucas Mansion hours for ticket pickup: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Born in January of 1759, Burns was one of the most celebrated poets of all time. A poet and lyricist, he is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland and was a pioneer of the Romantic Movement. Many of his poems and songs, such as the classic “Auld Lang Syne,” are still performed today. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Burns Night festivities will feature many of Burns’ works of poetry, which have been set to song. To celebrate his birthday, guests are encouraged to dress in their tartans and plaids.
On this special evening, the feaste itself is part of the performance and the grandeur of the event. After a Scottish welcome, guests will feast on a traditional Scottish meal, which includes: haggis, beef, shredded cabbage, pan haggerty, baps and butter, and Tipsy Laird trifle for dessert.
A glass of wassail, a punch made with apple juice and spices, will be raised in a toast to the president, the queen, the lads and the lassies. The entrance of the haggis, graces, and a closing toast to the immortal memory of Robert Burns, are among other festivities of the evening. Guests are encouraged to wear their tartans and plaids to add to the experience.
Throughout the evening, guests will be entertained with a unique blend of traditional Scottish tunes from Studio 3. The nonprofit music school serves Alexander County with professional music lessons for adults and children.