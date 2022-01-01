Hiddenite Center's annual Robert Burns Night Celebration set for Jan. 27

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center invites the community to join in a celebration of Scottish heritage in our region with the center’s annual Robert Burns Night celebration. This memorable evening of Scottish heritage festivities will be held at the center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite, on Jan. 27 and will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $18, each which includes the Scottish feaste and musical entertainment by Studio 3. Ticket reservations for this grand evening are required and may be made by calling the center’s Lucas Mansion at 828-632-6966. Tickets may be picked up prior to the event at the Lucas Mansion, 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite, or held at will call. The Lucas Mansion hours for ticket pickup: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

