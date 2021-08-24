 Skip to main content
High school sports schedule: Aug. 25-28
High school sports schedule: Aug. 25-28

Tennis

Wednesday

Pine Lake Prep v. Community School of Davidson at Cornelius Park, 4 p.m.

Mooresville at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.

Lake Norman v. Marvin Ridge, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Thursday

Mooresville v. Porter Ridge  

Lake Norman v. Providence

Pine Lake Prep v. Hough

Friday

Pine Lake Prep at North Lincoln

Volleyball

Thursday

Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Mooresville v. Statesville, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Norman v. Foard, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Football

Mooresville v. Hough, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Norman v. North Iredell, 7 p.m.

Pine Lake Prep v. Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Cross Country

Lake Norman at Providence Invitational, all day

