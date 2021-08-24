High school sports schedule: Aug. 25-28

Tennis
Wednesday
Pine Lake Prep v. Community School of Davidson at Cornelius Park, 4 p.m.
Mooresville at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Lake Norman v. Marvin Ridge, 4 p.m.
Soccer
Thursday
Mooresville v. Porter Ridge
Lake Norman v. Providence
Pine Lake Prep v. Hough
Friday
Pine Lake Prep at North Lincoln
Volleyball
Thursday
Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Mooresville v. Statesville, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Norman v. Foard, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Football
Mooresville v. Hough, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Norman v. North Iredell, 7 p.m.
Pine Lake Prep v. Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Cross Country
Lake Norman at Providence Invitational, all day
