High school sports schedule: Oct. 11-15
High school sports schedule: Oct. 11-15

Monday

Soccer

Hickory Ridge at Lake Norman

Tuesday

Soccer

Mooresville at Hickory Ridge

Lake Norman at A.L. Brown

Volleyball

Lake Norman at South Iredell

Kannapolis A.L. Brown at Mooresville

Wednesday

Tennis

Greater Metro Conference tournament

Thursday

Soccer

South Iredell at Hickory Ridge

JV football

Cox Mill at Lake Norman

West Cabarrus at Mooresville

Tennis

Greater Metro Conference tournament

Volleyball

South Iredell at Cox Mill

Mooresville at Lake Norman

Friday

Football

South Iredell at Kannapolis A.L. Brown

Lake Norman at Cox Mill

Mooresville at West Cabarrus

