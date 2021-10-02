 Skip to main content
High school sports schedule – Oct. 5-8
High school sports schedule – Oct. 5-8

High school schedule | Oct. 5-8

Tuesday

Cross country

Iredell County championships, Mac Anderson Park, Statesville

Soccer

Cox Mix at South Iredell

Lake Norman at Mooresville

Tennis

Lake Norman at South Iredell

Volleyball

South Iredell at Mooresville

Hickory Ridge at Lake Norman

Wednesday

Volleyball

South Iredell at Mooresville

Soccer

West Cabarrus at South Iredell

Thursday

JV football

Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge

Mooresville at South Iredell

Soccer

Cox Mill at Mooresville

Tennis

Mooresville at Lake Norman

Volleyball

South Iredell at A.L. Brown

Mooresville at West Cabarrus

Lake Norman at Cox Mill

Friday

Football

South Iredell at Mooresville

Hickory Ridge at Lake Norman

Volleyball

South Iredell at Statesville

