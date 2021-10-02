High school sports schedule – Oct. 5-8

High school schedule | Oct. 5-8
Tuesday
Cross country
Iredell County championships, Mac Anderson Park, Statesville
Soccer
Cox Mix at South Iredell
Lake Norman at Mooresville
Tennis
Lake Norman at South Iredell
Volleyball
South Iredell at Mooresville
Hickory Ridge at Lake Norman
Wednesday
Volleyball
South Iredell at Mooresville
Soccer
West Cabarrus at South Iredell
Thursday
JV football
Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge
Mooresville at South Iredell
Soccer
Cox Mill at Mooresville
Tennis
Mooresville at Lake Norman