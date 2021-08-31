High school sports schedule Sept. 1-7
Wednesday
Soccer
Lake Norman at Mt. Tabor
Thursday
JV Football
Statesville at Lake Norman
West Rowan at Mooresville
Tennis
North Mecklenburg at Mooresville
Lake Norman at North Lincoln
Volleyball
South Iredell at Statesville
Hickory Ridge at Mooresville
A.L. Brown at Lake Norman
Friday
Football
Lake Norman at Statesville
Mooresville at West Rowan
Soccer
Ledford at Lake Norman
Saturday
Cross country
Mooresville at Fleet Feet, Catawba College
Tuesday
Soccer
Lake Norman at Butler
Volleyball
Hickory Ridge at South Iredell
Lake Norman at West Cabarrus
