High school sports schedule Sept. 1-7
High school sports schedule Sept. 1-7

High school sports schedule Sept. 1-7

Wednesday

Soccer

Lake Norman at Mt. Tabor

Thursday

JV Football

Statesville at Lake Norman

West Rowan at Mooresville

Tennis

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville

Lake Norman at North Lincoln

Volleyball

South Iredell at Statesville

Hickory Ridge at Mooresville

A.L. Brown at Lake Norman

Friday

Football

Lake Norman at Statesville

Mooresville at West Rowan

Soccer

Ledford at Lake Norman

Saturday

Cross country

Mooresville at Fleet Feet, Catawba College

Tuesday

Soccer

Lake Norman at Butler

Volleyball

Hickory Ridge at South Iredell

Lake Norman at West Cabarrus

