High school sports schedule Sept. 20-24
High school sports schedule Sept. 20-24

calendar.jpg

Tuesday

Soccer

West Cabarrus at Lake Norman

Tennis

Mooresville at Hickory Ridge

Volleyball

Cox Mill at South Iredell

Lake Norman at Mooresville

Wednesday

Soccer

Hickory Ridge at South Iredell

Volleyball

Lake Norman at Weddington

Thursday

JV football

A.L. Brown at Lake Norman

Soccer

Mooresville at South Iredell

Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge

Tennis

West Cabarrus at South Iredell

Cox Mill at Lake Norman

Friday

Football

Lake Norman at A.L. Brown

 Mooresville at Hickory Ridge

