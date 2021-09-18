High school sports schedule Sept. 20-24

Tuesday
Soccer
West Cabarrus at Lake Norman
Tennis
Mooresville at Hickory Ridge
Volleyball
Cox Mill at South Iredell
Lake Norman at Mooresville
Wednesday
Soccer
Hickory Ridge at South Iredell
Volleyball
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Lake Norman at Weddington
Thursday
JV football
A.L. Brown at Lake Norman
Soccer
Mooresville at South Iredell
Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge
Tennis
West Cabarrus at South Iredell
Cox Mill at Lake Norman
Friday
Football
Lake Norman at A.L. Brown
Mooresville at Hickory Ridge
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.