High school sports schedule Sept. 27-Oct. 2

Monday
Tennis
Lake Norman at Cox Mill
Volleyball
East Rowan at South Iredell
Lake Norman at West Rowan
Tuesday
Cross country
Mooresville, Lake Norman, South Iredell at mid-Greater Metro Conference meet, Frank Liske Park
Soccer
A.L. Brown at South Iredell
West Cabarrus at Mooresville
Cox Mill at Lake Norman
Tennis
South Iredell at Mooresville
Hickory Ridge at Lake Norman
Volleyball
Mooresville at Hickory Ridge
Lake Norman at A.L. Brown
Thursday
JV football
Lake Norman at West Cabarrus
Mooresville at Providence
Soccer
South Iredell at Lake Norman
Mooresville at A.L. Brown
Tennis
Mooresville at West Cabarrus
Volleyball
South Iredell at Hickory Ridge
West Cabarrus at Lake Norman
Friday
Football
Hickory Ridge at South Iredell
West Cabarrus at Lake Norman
Providence at Mooresville
Saturday
Cross country
Mooresville at Wendy’s Invitational, McAlpine Park
Volleyball
South Iredell v. Marvin Ridge, Fred T. Foard