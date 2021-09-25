 Skip to main content
High school sports schedule Sept. 27-Oct. 2
High school sports schedule Sept. 27-Oct. 2

Monday

Tennis

Lake Norman at Cox Mill

Volleyball

East Rowan at South Iredell

Lake Norman at West Rowan

Tuesday

Cross country

Mooresville, Lake Norman, South Iredell at mid-Greater Metro Conference meet, Frank Liske Park

Soccer

A.L. Brown at South Iredell

West Cabarrus at Mooresville

Cox Mill at Lake Norman

Tennis

South Iredell at Mooresville

Hickory Ridge at Lake Norman

Volleyball

Mooresville at Hickory Ridge

Lake Norman at A.L. Brown

Thursday

JV football

Lake Norman at West Cabarrus

Mooresville at Providence

Soccer

South Iredell at Lake Norman

Mooresville at A.L. Brown

Tennis

Mooresville at West Cabarrus

Volleyball

South Iredell at Hickory Ridge

West Cabarrus at Lake Norman

Friday

Football

Hickory Ridge at South Iredell

West Cabarrus at Lake Norman

Providence at Mooresville

Saturday

Cross country

Mooresville at Wendy’s Invitational, McAlpine Park

Volleyball

South Iredell v. Marvin Ridge, Fred T. Foard

