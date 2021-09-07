 Skip to main content
High school sports schedule Sept. 8-14
calendar.jpg

Wednesday

Cross country

Mooresville at NW Cabarrus Distance Festival, Frank Liske Park

Soccer

North Lincoln at South Iredell

Mooresville at Pine Lake Prep

Tennis

Lake Norman at Hough

Volleyball

South Iredell at Alexander Central

Thursday

JV football

Lake Norman at Alexander Central

Soccer

West Rowan at Mooresville

Lake Norman at East Forsyth

Tennis

Mooresville at Alexander Central

Volleyball

Mooresville at South Iredell

Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge

Friday

Football

East Forsyth at South Iredell

Alexander Central at Lake Norman

Mooresville at Davie County (makeup from postponed season opener due to COVID protocols)

Cross country

Mooresville at Friday Night Lights, Ivey Redmon Sports Complex

Monday

Tennis

Lake Norman at Carson

Volleyball

Mooresville at East Rowan

Tuesday

Soccer

South Iredell at West Cabarrus

Mooresville at Cox Mill

Lake Norman at Pine Lake Prep

Cross country

Pinecrafters Invitational, Mac Anderson Park

Mooresville, Lake Norman, South Iredell at preconference meet, Hickory Ridge

Tennis

Mooresville at Maiden

Volleyball

Kannapolis AL Brown at South Iredell

West Cabarrus at Mooresville

Cox Mill at Lake Norman

