High school sports schedule Sept. 8-14

Wednesday
Cross country
Mooresville at NW Cabarrus Distance Festival, Frank Liske Park
Soccer
North Lincoln at South Iredell
Mooresville at Pine Lake Prep
Tennis
Lake Norman at Hough
Volleyball
South Iredell at Alexander Central
Thursday
JV football
Lake Norman at Alexander Central
Soccer
West Rowan at Mooresville
Lake Norman at East Forsyth
Tennis
Mooresville at Alexander Central
Volleyball
Mooresville at South Iredell
Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge
Friday
Football
East Forsyth at South Iredell
Alexander Central at Lake Norman
Mooresville at Davie County (makeup from postponed season opener due to COVID protocols)
Cross country
Mooresville at Friday Night Lights, Ivey Redmon Sports Complex
Monday
Tennis
Lake Norman at Carson
Volleyball
Mooresville at East Rowan
Tuesday
Soccer
South Iredell at West Cabarrus
Mooresville at Cox Mill
Lake Norman at Pine Lake Prep
Cross country
Pinecrafters Invitational, Mac Anderson Park
Mooresville, Lake Norman, South Iredell at preconference meet, Hickory Ridge
Tennis
Mooresville at Maiden
Volleyball
Kannapolis AL Brown at South Iredell
West Cabarrus at Mooresville
Cox Mill at Lake Norman