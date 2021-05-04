High speed chase leads to arrests of two on methamphetamine charges

A high speed chase ended with the arrests of two women on narcotics charges.

Payton Rose Schwantes, 24, of Stony Point, was charged with two counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $75,000.

Chrystal Gail Stikeleather, 38, of Taylorsville was charged with two counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine and one count each of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, injury to personal property and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $60,000. Stikeleather is on active federal probation.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, an ongoing three-month investigation into drug activity led to the chase which originated on Damascus Church Road in Hiddenite. Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies used stop sticks, a device that punctures tires, near Phil’s Food Mart on Wilkesboro Highway.

Bowman said the vehicle continued at a slower rate of speed after it hit the stop sticks. Once the vehicle came to a stop, Stikeleather and Schwantes were taken into custody. Bowman said 249 grams of methamphetamine was seized.

This is a joint investigation between the Department of Homeland Security’s Narcotics Division, Taylorsville Police Department and Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Federal charges for the narcotics that were seized as a result of the vehicle chase are pending.