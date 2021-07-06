The Lowe’s YMCA field was crowded and full of activity Saturday as hundreds attended the annual Summer Celebration and Field of Flags, which was presented by Lowe’s YMCA and the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club. A special ceremony was held at 5 p.m. for the Field of Flags. Cotton Ketchie opened with prayer followed by comments from Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins, Commissioners Lisa Qualls and Gary West, retired Army Lt. Col. John Hedley, Lowe’s YMCA Executive Director Ashley Morgan, Mooresville Lake Norman Exchange President Beth Packard and National Exchange Club President Kathy Mize of Florida. After the ceremony, Rockie Lynne and his band performed in concert until it was time for the fireworks show to begin. An area of games for children was set up on the lawn, and a number of food trucks were also on hand during the event offering the crowd a variety of special treats to choose from.
Holiday weekend starts with Field of Flags, Summer Celebration
