 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holiday weekend starts with Field of Flags, Summer Celebration
0 Comments
top story

Holiday weekend starts with Field of Flags, Summer Celebration

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor's Note

More photos from the Summer Celebration and Field of Flags are on page A6

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lowe’s YMCA field was crowded and full of activity Saturday as hundreds attended the annual Summer Celebration and Field of Flags, which was presented by Lowe’s YMCA and the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club. A special ceremony was held at 5 p.m. for the Field of Flags. Cotton Ketchie opened with prayer followed by comments from Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins, Commissioners Lisa Qualls and Gary West, retired Army Lt. Col. John Hedley, Lowe’s YMCA Executive Director Ashley Morgan, Mooresville Lake Norman Exchange President Beth Packard and National Exchange Club President Kathy Mize of Florida. After the ceremony,  Rockie Lynne and his band performed in concert until it was time for the fireworks show to begin. An area of games for children was set up on the lawn, and a number of food trucks were also on hand during the event offering the crowd a variety of special treats to choose from.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This cockroach robot is quick, tiny and unsquishable

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics