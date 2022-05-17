 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holland defeats Purcell in Register of Deeds race; Mixson victorious over Tilley for Clerk of Court

Jim Mixson

Jim Mixson

Renee Holland denied Maureen Purcell a chance to seek her first elected term as Iredell County Register of Deeds.

Holland captured nearly 58 percent of the vote to defeat Purcell 9,968 to 7,245.

Purcell was the incumbent having been appointed to fill the term of Ron (Duck) Wyatt who took the job as Troutman town manager.

Purcell was the top vote getter in six precincts in southern Iredell County. Holland won in the other precincts.

Iredell County incumbent Clerk of Court Jim Mixson also handily defeated challenger Barry Tilley, more than doubling his vote total. Mixson received 11,869 votes to Tilley’s 5,116. Mixson was the top vote getter in all 29 precincts.

 

Renee Holland.png

Holland
