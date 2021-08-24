Home damaged by fire Sunday night

Staff reports
On Sunday, the Lake Norman Fire Department was alerted for a structure fire on Mayhew Park Lane. The Mooresville and Shepherds fire departments were called to assist. Lake Norman arriving crews were met with heavy fire showing upon their arrival. Crews quickly knocked down the flames. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The structure sustained heavy damage.
