Home Instead’s Be a Santa to a Senior Program finds new ways to spread cheer

Another location where people will be able to stop to get an ornament is the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce, 149 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville.

When asked about this special program for seniors, Kirk Ballard, president of the chamber, said, “it’s wonderful.”

The chamber has been involved in the program between five to 10 years, he noted, and it “makes it a special time,” he said of this annual event. “It’s more blessed to give than receive Ballard said as he noted that the seniors don’t ask for much but just “for specific needs.”

In past years, the chamber office has been a popular place for people to come and pick an ornament as they have had to ask for additional names when they run out.

“Our hearts go out to these seniors," Ballard said.

Members of the community can visit one of the participating locations and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display through Dec. 19. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring the www.beasantatoasenior.com website where virtual trees and ornaments are displayed. Shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift, and it will shop from Amazon straight to the senior.