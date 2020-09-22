Hometown native part of NFL team’s rare win streak

Don’t look now, but take a look at which team is among those undefeated within the National Football League.
For the first time since 2015, a span of five seasons, the Arizona Cardinals can count themselves among the NFL entries yet to suffer a loss two weeks into regular-season play.
The Cardinals, the only professional football team in the NFL to include a Mooresville native in the presence of offensive guard J.R. Sweezy on its roster, improved to 2-0 following Sunday’s 30-15 doubling of the otherwise unnamed Washington Football Team that also served to make a success of the winning entry’s homefield debut.
As it turned out, Arizona – a victor of only eight of its games played over the past two seasons combined – needed the welcome win to also actually keep pace atop its crowded NFL West Division ranks. Of all the NFL teams that closed out the first two weeks of opening play with perfect slates, as many as three of them all call the same division home.
Sweezy, the Cardinals’ staring offensive right guard for a second straight season, played a helping hand in an offensive display that generated nearly 450 yards of total yardage during the game. Arizona built a 20-0 cushion by halftime and tacked on the remaining points in the fourth quarter to complete the all-around effort.
Sweezy, a defensive player throughout his high school and college career at Mooresville High School and N.C. State University, before being transformed into an offensive lineman from the beginning of his NFL career in 2012, participated in all 77 offensive snaps for the victors to stretch his streak for the season to cover 100 percent of such plays so far.
The effort comes in what marks his 10th season in the league. His starting assignment accounted for his 106th such designation as well. Sweezy is currently in the midst of the second of his two-year contract he signed as an unrestricted free agent with Arizona in mid-March of 2019. He has also spent time as a member of the Seattle Seahawks – two times in fact – and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a member of the 2013-14 Seattle team that won the XLVIII Super Bowl.
As is the case practically across the NFL, Arizona’s homefield opener held at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix was conducted without fans in attendance due to the continued the COVID-19 pandemic.
The same is expected to be in place later this week as well when the Cardinals remain at home to play host to the 0-2 Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.
This season’s schedule also comes complete on behalf of Sweezy in making an appearance as close to his native hometown as possible. Arizona in on tap to take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 4. It remains unknown as to whether fans will be allowed to attend that date’s game.
