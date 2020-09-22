Hometown native part of NFL team’s rare win streak

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don’t look now, but take a look at which team is among those undefeated within the National Football League.

For the first time since 2015, a span of five seasons, the Arizona Cardinals can count themselves among the NFL entries yet to suffer a loss two weeks into regular-season play.

The Cardinals, the only professional football team in the NFL to include a Mooresville native in the presence of offensive guard J.R. Sweezy on its roster, improved to 2-0 following Sunday’s 30-15 doubling of the otherwise unnamed Washington Football Team that also served to make a success of the winning entry’s homefield debut.

As it turned out, Arizona – a victor of only eight of its games played over the past two seasons combined – needed the welcome win to also actually keep pace atop its crowded NFL West Division ranks. Of all the NFL teams that closed out the first two weeks of opening play with perfect slates, as many as three of them all call the same division home.

Sweezy, the Cardinals’ staring offensive right guard for a second straight season, played a helping hand in an offensive display that generated nearly 450 yards of total yardage during the game. Arizona built a 20-0 cushion by halftime and tacked on the remaining points in the fourth quarter to complete the all-around effort.