Honoring and remembering their lives and service

Honoring was a keyword at the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony as many spoke of the importance of honoring our veterans who have gone before us, honoring those who are serving today, their families and our nation.
Remembering the fallen, honoring those who serve and teaching the next generation the value of freedom is the mission of this national event, said Clint Ingram, who, along with Marie Higgins, served as coordinators for the Mooresville Wreaths Across America event held at noon Dec. 18 at the Willow Valley Cemetery.
While noting the inclement weather, Ingram welcomed everyone that wasn’t deterred from attending. It was estimated that there were approximately 70-75 in attendance. Higgins said how thankful she was for the great turnout and that the rain held off during the ceremony and wreath-laying.
To begin the special event, Ingram invited each one to observe a moment of silence to “remember the fallen, the prisoners of war, those missing in action, and to honor those who have served and are serving this great nation’s armed forces.”
The ceremony continued with special music as Aged to Perfection, an all ladies barbershop quartet, sang the national anthem and “God Bless America,” after which Lt. Col. John Hedley shared a few words, speaking, as he noted, from his heart.
Hedley said that these days, “patriotism is not such a good word” and it’s hard to hear the negative commentaries.
However, he said, there are still many who love this country and honor the veterans. He looked out over the crowd, noting the many veterans who were in attendance, and thanked them “for coming out to honor your fellow veterans, your brothers.”
Being able to participate in events like Wreaths Across America “rebuilds your spirit,” Hedley shared. “I look out and all of you here in this crummy weather thinking we might be lucky like the first year when there were six or seven of us here, but I can’t thank you all enough for showing up to honor those that have gone before us.”
Hedley shared how in the service, when they were in harm’s way, “there was an understanding that we would never leave anyone behind. We expended lives and aircraft and all kinds of things to go rescue someone who was in trouble, a downed pilot, or even to go back and recover the remains of guys who had been lost and when things were so tough and we couldn’t get to them immediately but two or three days later, we’d go back then and do what we had to do to take them out, to bring them home, to send them back to their families.”
He related that to being there on this day and remembering these veterans by placing wreaths on the headstones of veterans there and in cemeteries across the country, many who have no family around and may be forgotten.
“It’s really uplifting to see so many of you all here, to realize the strength of patriotism and love of country that still exists and the good folks in this country,” Hedley said. “Thank you so much for being here. Thank you so much for your patriotism. Thank you for your dedication, and thank you for your perseverance to come out and help us out.”
Marie Higgins added her thanks for all who came as well as thanking the volunteers that helped to bring the event together. These included Hedley, the Aged to Perfection quartet, the Knights of Columbus, Welcome Home Veterans and members of St. Therese Catholic Church.
She reminded everyone that “we’re not here to decorate graves today. We are here to honor and remember their life and their service” and encouraged each to take a wreath or two, allowing everyone the opportunity to lay a wreath and “when you find a veteran’s grave, take a moment, place the wreath and say the name aloud and honor their service and their life.”
Prior to the crowd laying the wreaths, the ceremony was concluded with the playing of taps by Tristan Sneary, a member of the Mooresville High School NJROTC.
Two hundred and sixty wreaths were sponsored for this year’s event and were placed on the graves.
“I feel like we were blessed there and that we were able to reach our wreath goal this year, which is the first year that we’ve actually reached our wreath goal,” said Higgins.
All ages were there for the special ceremony and to lay the wreaths, and one family, the Manginis, shared that they had been coming for years. Jim and Stephanie Mangini and their sons, Jax and Tucker, were placing their wreath, and Jim shared, “We come every year to honor those who fought and gave us our freedom and to teach our boys to do the same and love this country and honor those who served it.”
That message of honoring others was echoed by Capt. Edward McIntosh, who served in the U.S. Army 202 Support Battalion, as he shared why it was important for him to be there.
“The significance is just celebrating those that have served our country and died for our country, and to be able to commemorate their service and just honor the tradition of these patriots who fought and died for our country in a lot of cases, just to be able to commemorate their service on an annual basis and not forget them. That is very important.”
Amy Peritore noted that she has grandparents who served in World War II who are buried in Arlington. While searching, she saw the pictures of the wreaths at Arlington, and “I looked up around where we were, so we actually drove from Pennsylvania last year.” They had participated in the ceremony there three or four years, and now they have moved down here, she said, and found the local ceremony. “So it was nice to be able to serve another cemetery and continue the tradition.”
Don Von Ruedon, a member of the Knights of Columbus, said he felt it was important to be at the event “because so many people have given so much so that we can enjoy the freedoms that we all have, and I hope that more people understand that and realize that someday.”
It was “a wonderful event,” Higgins said. “I feel so honored that we had Lt. Col. John Hedley to say some words.”
Ingram shared that he felt “honored to play a small part of this national event and to watch it grow every year and to just see the momentum develop. It’s wonderful. And I love how Lt. Col Hedley personalizes it” instead of using a provided script that helps when there is not guest speaker. His speaking “just really made it more unique and more beautiful.”