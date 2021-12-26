Honoring and remembering their lives and service

Hedley said that these days, “patriotism is not such a good word” and it’s hard to hear the negative commentaries.

However, he said, there are still many who love this country and honor the veterans. He looked out over the crowd, noting the many veterans who were in attendance, and thanked them “for coming out to honor your fellow veterans, your brothers.”

Being able to participate in events like Wreaths Across America “rebuilds your spirit,” Hedley shared. “I look out and all of you here in this crummy weather thinking we might be lucky like the first year when there were six or seven of us here, but I can’t thank you all enough for showing up to honor those that have gone before us.”

Hedley shared how in the service, when they were in harm’s way, “there was an understanding that we would never leave anyone behind. We expended lives and aircraft and all kinds of things to go rescue someone who was in trouble, a downed pilot, or even to go back and recover the remains of guys who had been lost and when things were so tough and we couldn’t get to them immediately but two or three days later, we’d go back then and do what we had to do to take them out, to bring them home, to send them back to their families.”