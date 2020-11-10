 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Honoring and remembering
View Comments
top story

Honoring and remembering

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A small, quiet ceremony was held Monday morning as several veterans, escorted by the Mooresville Police Department, walked silently down Main Street from Welcome Home Veterans to Mooresville Town Hall carrying the POW flag where it was raised. A few people either walked along the sidewalk with the veterans or stopped along the side of the road as they passed by. Along with the flag raising ceremony, a wreath was placed at the flag pole. There were no speakers at this year’s event.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics