Honoring and remembering

A small, quiet ceremony was held Monday morning as several veterans, escorted by the Mooresville Police Department, walked silently down Main Street from Welcome Home Veterans to Mooresville Town Hall carrying the POW flag where it was raised. A few people either walked along the sidewalk with the veterans or stopped along the side of the road as they passed by. Along with the flag raising ceremony, a wreath was placed at the flag pole. There were no speakers at this year’s event.