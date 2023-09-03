Julie Zacholl described being handed a check for $15,000 for Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council as “like I just got off a roller coaster.”

The $15,000 and an identical one presented to Welcome Home Veterans were proceeds from the Hope at the Lake Foundation’s Scramble for Hope charity golf event, sponsored by Discount Tire. It was held Aug. 28 at Trump National Golf Club. It exceeded all expectations in raising $30,000,organizers said.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of the Discount Tire Scramble for Hope,” said Forrest Wilson, president of the Board (Volunteer) of Hope at the Lake. “The outpouring of support from our community, sponsors, and participants has been truly remarkable. Together, we are making a lasting impact on the lives of our local veterans.”

Jim Kiger of Welcome Home Veterans, which is housed at Richard’s Coffee Shop in Mooresville, was thrilled at the amount raised by the golfing event. “I was blown away,” he said.

Hope at the Lake, a 501 ©(3) nonprofit organization committed to improving the lives of Lake Norman neighbors in need, organized and hosted the event. Their mission to provide assistance, support and hope to those who have served the country resonated with the community, resulting in an outpouring of support.

Adding to the excitement of the day was the presence of Fast Eddie Fernandes, the reigning masters division world long drive champion. Fast Eddie captivated the audience with his incredible skills, infusing the event with an electrifying energy and raising awareness for the cause, organizers said.

The title sponsor, Discount Tire, played a crucial role in the event’s success. Their generous support and commitment to making a positive difference in the community were instrumental in achieving the fundraising goal, Wilson said.

The Discount Tire Scramble for Hope showcased not only the incredible generosity of the participants but also the unwavering dedication of the local community to support those who have served our country. By coming together, they demonstrated that our veterans are not forgotten, and their sacrifices will always be honored, Wilson said.

Zacholl said this is not the first year PVAC has benefited from the golfing event. “We’ve been a recipient for Hope at the Lake for years. It’s been a great support system. It is definitely such a blessing,” she said. Still, she was shocked by the amount. “When they handed me the check I was just blown away. It literally felt like I just got off a roller coaster,” she said.

She said the money raised through Hope at the Lake will go a long way in providing continued support for veterans in the community. Zacholl said. In 2022, she said, the organization provided food for more than 1,000 veterans, widows and families struggling with food insecurity. It transported more than 100 veterans to doctor’s and other appointments at Veterans Administration facilities. Volunteers, she said, drove more than 6,000 miles transporting those veterans. “This is all free of charge,” she said.

PVAC, like a lot of other organizations, felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, scaling back its feeding programs for veterans and their families. “We’re working hard on making a comeback,” she said.

PVAC, Zacholl said, keeps plugging away to provide veterans with a variety of support systems, and lives by the motto frequently expressed by one of its driving forces, the late Pete Meletis. “Failure is not an option,” Meletis said when espousing needs for veterans, and that was especially true of his backing of the Veterans Transitional Housing home in Statesville. The home provides a place for veterans to stay and get back on their feet.

“This (the $15,000) helps us so much with helping veterans with critical needs, transportation, food and housing,” she said.

Zacholl cited this donation and one made recently by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle group, as instrumental in continuing PVAC’s work. “This means everything,” she said. “Without these relationships we wouldn’t be able to do the work we’re doing.”

Kiger echoed Zacholl’s words concerning the impact of the $15,000. “We really appreciate them,” he said. “I can’t tell you how much we appreciate it. They are a great bunch of people.”

Kiger said the money will mean continued help for veterans in need. “We have veterans coming to us all the time that are in crisis mode,” he said. “We dig into the funding we have and give them a help up. That’s what we’re here for.”

For more information about Hope at the Lake and their initiatives, visit www.hopeatthelake.org.