Hope at the Lake Foundation provides funding for program

Hope at the Lake Foundation presented a $5,000 check to the Mooresville Area Christian Mission for their newly launched Drive to Thrive Program.
Drive to Thrive matches well-deserving individuals enrolled in holistic programming with donated vehicles to help them obtain and maintain employment. By providing reliable transportation without the ongoing ﬁnancial strain of a car payment, Drive to Thrive frees up precious resources for other essential needs.
“The Drive to Thrive program is unique, sorely needed, and will be hugely impactful to many fellow residents. We were proud to be able to help the Christian Mission launch this program,” said Frank Baldasare, vice president of Hope at the Lake Foundation.
Hope at the Lake Foundation’s mission is to facilitate a “community of caring” by drawing upon the experience and resources within the Lake Norman community to improve the human condition of those suffering and affected by cancer and to positively impact the lives of children and others in need in our community. The foundation screens and selectively offers ﬁnancial support to organizations that effectively enrich our community with charitable works and services consistent with their mission.
“One of the key strategies of Hope at the Lake is to give in a timely and meaningful way to local charities when they need it most. Helping launch the Drive to Thrive program at Christian Mission is a great example of the impact we have in the Lake Norman area,” said Forrest Wilson, president of Hope at the Lake Foundation.
Amy LaCount, executive director of the Mooresville Area Christian Mission, stated that the mission serves families and individuals at 199% of the poverty line and below.
“It’s tough when you’re taking all the right steps to move forward but can’t quite make ends meet. Many of our clients fall in the gap between government assistance and earning a livable wage. In addition, lack of transportation is often the barrier to gaining stable employment, and Drive to Thrive addresses that need in our community,” said LaCount.
Donating your car to The Christian Mission allows you to claim the vehicle’s full fair market value as a tax deduction. Visit www.ourchristianmission.org to learn more.