Hoptown Brewing's 'Sip It Forward' raises nearly $15K for four local charities

When Hoptown Brewing Company opened their doors to the public just over a year ago, March 25, 2021, they did so with a mission to give back to the community. On day one, they had a program called “Sip It Forward” ready to go, but they were unsure how it would be received and if it would even take hold with their customers.

It’s safe to say, with almost $15,000 raised for charity in their first year of business, that “Sip It Forward” was a major success.

“It’s so exciting to be able to give back. It makes you want to do more and more,” Sandy Plemmons of Hoptown said. “In the beginning, we really didn’t know if the program was going to work. It was really great to find out that it does.”

Dreamed up as just one of the charitable outreaches that Hoptown engages in, the “Sip It Forward” program allows customers to pick from one of four local charities to donate to with the purchase of a pint of the blonde ale of the same name.

For the purchase, the customer is given a token to drop in a collection bin for one of the charities with each token representing $1 toward that organization. Customers can also purchase tokens on their own if they are just looking to donate.

For the 2021 “Sip It Forward” campaign, Hoptown teamed up with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, Fifth Street Ministries, FeedNC, and Lake Norman Humane to raise money throughout the year.

“It’s fun to see this money raised for these charities,” Plemmons said. “They really need it.”

In total, $14,584 was raised by the patrons of Hoptown. Of that, Lake Norman Humane received the highest donation total, raking in $5,242 from “Sip It Forward.”

“Hoptown is so committed to giving back to the community,” Jason Hayes, executive director of Lake Norman Humane, said. “The response has been overwhelming. To see the love in this community is heart-warming.”

FeedNC was the next highest-earning charity during the event, with Hoptown raising $3,238 for the Mooresville-based food bank.

“It’s certainly a lot of money,” Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, said. “It’s going to feed a lot of people, but we’re also going to put it towards our workforce development program. It was extremely humbling to be a part of this program.”

Fifth Street Ministries came in just behind FeedNC, raising $3,211 during the year while the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation received $2,893 from Hoptown.

“It’s super rewarding to be able to give all this money to local charities,” Plemmons said. “We’re so happy to bring awareness to all of these great organizations.”

After the success of the “Sip It Forward” program in 2021, local charities were lined up for a chance to be a part of the 2022 donation cycle. In total, 23 organizations applied for one of the four spots. From there, the members of the Hoptown executive staff, along with investors and brewery regulars, got to vote on which charities would be selected.

The four charities with the highest vote totals were Sheldon’s K9s, Food4Days, Dove House, and Hope of Mooresville (HOMe).

“We were blown away by the interest from the local charities,” Plemmons said. “We’re expecting even bigger donations to go out around this time next year.”

For more information on Hoptown, or to learn more about “Sip It Forward,” visit https://hoptownbrewing.com/.