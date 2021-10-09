Horizon Church to host women’s conference

Horizon Church is set to host Going Deep Women’s Conference with international author, evangelist, teacher and Star Ministries Inc. founder, Dr. Deborah Starczewski as the keynote speaker.
The conference will be held in the church sanctuary at 316 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, on Oct. 23. Women’s groups from all area churches are invited to attend. Event registration is $10, which includes conference admission, a continental breakfast at 8 a.m. and lunch at 11:45 a.m. Advance registration can be made by calling Horizon Church at 704-873-5250; however, tickets will also be available online from 8-9 a.m.
A time of praise and worship ministry, led by local worship leader Lynette Goodwin, will prepare attendees to receive an inspirational message from Starczewski.
“Deborah is enthusiastic , down to earth, compassionate and humorous,” said Jason Bost, co-pastor at Horizon Church and dean of Life Christian University. “What matters most to her is seeing lives changed, hearts healed and destinies fulfilled for those who dare to dream and step out into God’s plan for their lives.”
Horizon women’s leader Cynthia Caldwell continued, “After Deborah spoke at our annual ladies high tea back in May, she told me she sensed a hunger in the women to go deeper with the Lord … that conversation birthed our theme for this conference. Now, more than ever, we need to draw closer to Jesus, and I’m looking forward to Deborah sharing some practical ways for us to walk in maturity, as the women of God.”
Starczewski is an author, speaker and minister of the gospel who founded Star Ministries Inc. in 1998 and Star National Outreach Worldwide Inc. in 2008. She earned her doctorate and serves on the faculty of Life Christian University. Having personally experienced heartache, pain and rejection, she understands the challenges that often accompany everyday life. For additional information on her story, visit www.starministriesinc.com.
Horizon Church is a non-denominational church in Statesville with worship services beginning at 10 a.m. More details may be found at www.horizonchurch.net or call 704-873-5250.