Horizon Church to host women’s conference

Horizon Church is set to host Going Deep Women’s Conference with international author, evangelist, teacher and Star Ministries Inc. founder, Dr. Deborah Starczewski as the keynote speaker.

The conference will be held in the church sanctuary at 316 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, on Oct. 23. Women’s groups from all area churches are invited to attend. Event registration is $10, which includes conference admission, a continental breakfast at 8 a.m. and lunch at 11:45 a.m. Advance registration can be made by calling Horizon Church at 704-873-5250; however, tickets will also be available online from 8-9 a.m.

A time of praise and worship ministry, led by local worship leader Lynette Goodwin, will prepare attendees to receive an inspirational message from Starczewski.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Deborah is enthusiastic , down to earth, compassionate and humorous,” said Jason Bost, co-pastor at Horizon Church and dean of Life Christian University. “What matters most to her is seeing lives changed, hearts healed and destinies fulfilled for those who dare to dream and step out into God’s plan for their lives.”