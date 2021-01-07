Hospice launches public phase of capital campaign

With the announcement of a $1 million lead gift, Hospice of Iredell is officially launching the public phase of its $3 million capital campaign to build a new hospice house in Mooresville.

The S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House is scheduled to open in April. To date, commitments to the capital campaign total nearly $2 million, including the lead naming gift made by Mooresville native John Mack and his wife, Christy, in memory of John’s cousin, Side Mitchell Mack.

Other generous donors include community leaders, Hospice board members and staff and philanthropic foundations. The goal is to raise an additional $1 million during the public phase of the campaign through donations and naming opportunities.

“The support we have received during the first phase of our campaign has been incredible, and we know the community will continue to support Hospice of Iredell in this special time of need,” said CEO Terri Phillips. “The promise of our campaign is to bring ‘Compassionate Care, Close to Home’ to the south end of the county, just as we have done in Statesville with the Gordon Hospice House.”