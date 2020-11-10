Hospice of Iredell receives recognized for veterans' program

Veterans who have served their country may face a final battle to find peace as they near the end of life’s journey.
The We Honor Veterans program -- created by the Department of Veterans Affairs and National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization -- partners with hospices across the nation and ensures respectful inquiry, compassionate listening and grateful acknowledgment for every veteran cared for at end of life.
Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) has been a We Honor Veterans partner since 2013, and this month was awarded with Level 4 recognition. This status indicates HPCIC’s commitment to meeting the specialized needs of veterans at end of life; providing staff, community and volunteer education; and partnering with veterans service organizations.
Many veterans can have physical, emotional or spiritual needs related to their life experiences, said Social Worker Joann Ward. HPCIC works with the patient and their caregivers to create a care plan specific to their challenges and needs.
Part of that care is honoring and thanking the veteran for his or her service through a We Honor Veterans recognition ceremony. Veteran volunteers are often part of these ceremonies, with effort made to have a fellow service member for the specific branch of service in attendance.
Achieving Level 4 recognition involves dedication by HPCIC staff and volunteers to truly understanding and meeting veterans’ unique needs, said COO Charles Ashe.
“We are very proud of this recognition and the hard work of our team,” Ashe said. ”HPCIC will continue to learn and improve the many ways we serve our veterans at end of life.”
The We Honor Veterans program also focuses on connecting veterans and their families with specific resources and benefits that can assist them as they cope with a life-limiting illness.
