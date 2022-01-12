Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell announces new president/CEO

Iredell County’s leading hospice and palliative care provider has announced that Michael Smith, MBA, was appointed president/CEO beginning January 2022.
Smith joins Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County with extensive experience as a health care executive with financial and operational expertise. He most recently has served as the chief financial officer for Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he was instrumental in launching their palliative care program.
“I’m very excited and honored to join this amazing team that is so dedicated to their community. The past year(s) have been challenging for everyone, but despite those challenges, HPCIC continues to adhere to their mission of honoring life by providing extraordinary care with compassion, comfort and dignity to our patients, families and communities. We will continue to use this as the foundation for every decision we make as an organization. I look forward to serving all the community’s patients and families in need,” said Smith.
Although Smith will be relocating from Virginia, he is a North Carolina native who received his BSBA from Appalachian State University. He later received his MBA from Charleston Southern University and is a certified health care financial professional and Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certified.
Smith’s appointment is in conjunction with the retirement of Terri Philips, who has served as the organization’s president/CEO since 2007.
Over the last 14 years, Phillips has led HPCIC through tremendous growth and success, earning consecutive years of the hospice honors elite award, accreditation of the Pathways Palliative Care Program, expansion of the Gordon Hospice House, as well as the addition of the newly opened S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville.
“As this incredible chapter of my life ends, I am grateful to our staff, volunteers and community for the opportunity to serve as the CEO for Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County since 2007. It has been my greatest honor to work with such an exceptionally dedicated group of health care professionals and see the impact of what it means to make a difference in the lives of so many people every single day. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and know HPCIC will continue to be an extraordinary provider of hospice and palliative care in the years to come,” Phillips said.
For additional information about Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, call 704-873-4719 or visit www.hoic.org.