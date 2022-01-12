Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell announces new president/CEO

Over the last 14 years, Phillips has led HPCIC through tremendous growth and success, earning consecutive years of the hospice honors elite award, accreditation of the Pathways Palliative Care Program, expansion of the Gordon Hospice House, as well as the addition of the newly opened S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville.

“As this incredible chapter of my life ends, I am grateful to our staff, volunteers and community for the opportunity to serve as the CEO for Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County since 2007. It has been my greatest honor to work with such an exceptionally dedicated group of health care professionals and see the impact of what it means to make a difference in the lives of so many people every single day. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and know HPCIC will continue to be an extraordinary provider of hospice and palliative care in the years to come,” Phillips said.