Hospital announces new physical rehab director

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center announces Lori Klees, DPT, OT, AIB-VR, as director of physical rehabilitation.

Klees holds her Bachelor of Occupational Therapy degree from Towson University in Towson, Maryland. She received both her master’s and doctorate degrees in physical therapy from the University of St. Augustine for Health Services in St. Augustine, Florida.

She has been with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center since 2018, working in the inpatient and outpatient therapy department as a physical therapist and specializes in dry needling and vestibular rehabilitation.

Lake Norman Physical Rehabilitation offers inpatient and outpatient services that span all levels of treatment, including occupational therapy and speech therapy programs, in one location. The 6,200-square-foot rehab facility includes private treatment rooms, a pool, changing rooms, an open gym area and therapy equipment. Services include pelvic floor dysfunction therapy, certified dry needling therapy, certified LSVT BIG® for Parkinson’s therapy, certified lymphedema therapy, certified vestibular rehabilitation and strength and conditioning.

For more information about physical rehabilitation services, call 704-660-4470 or visit LNRMC.com/rehab-services.