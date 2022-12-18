Hospital holds gingerbread house decorating contest

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has announced its winners for its 2022 annual Hospital Department Gingerbread House Competition.

This fun and competitive event is enjoyed by all hospital departments each year. Ed Hartle, M.D., of Lake Norman Pathology, and the hospital’s chief of medical staff, was this year’s judge.

Hartle named the Patient Access Department as the first place winner with their elaborate display. Second place was awarded to Lake Norman Medical Group, General Surgery NorthPoint, the office of General Surgeon, David Gish, M.D., FACS and nurse practitioner, Kristen Mason, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC.