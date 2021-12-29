Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during January. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, a separate link will be emailed on your class date.

For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the class or tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. Questions about the classes and be emailed to amy_cunningham@lnrmc.com.

Events are:

Tours of The Storks’ Landing Maternity Center. An On Demand video tour, set for Jan.1, provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time. A virtual interactive tour is Jan. 24 from 6-7 p.m. and involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. Both are free to prospective and expectant parents.

Infant care class will be held Jan. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Registration is required. Once registered, a separate email with the class link will be sent. Cost is $15.