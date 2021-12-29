Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during January. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, a separate link will be emailed on your class date.
For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the class or tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. Questions about the classes and be emailed to amy_cunningham@lnrmc.com.
Events are:
Tours of The Storks’ Landing Maternity Center. An On Demand video tour, set for Jan.1, provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time. A virtual interactive tour is Jan. 24 from 6-7 p.m. and involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. Both are free to prospective and expectant parents.
Infant care class will be held Jan. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Registration is required. Once registered, a separate email with the class link will be sent. Cost is $15.
Breastfeeding class will be Jan. 11 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.
Infant/child CPR class is planned for Jan. 18 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to 8 years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.
Childbirth education class will be held in two parts. The classes are Jan. 19 and 26 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.