Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting multiple online classes and a tour during the month. Registration is required for each, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.

For more information or to register, visit LRNMC.com and click Events. If the class or tour is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. Events are:

Infant/child CPR class will be Nov. 16 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to 8 years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.

Childbirth education is a two-part course meeting via Google Meet on Nov. 17 and 23 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. each day. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation.

Two tours of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center are planned. An On Demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the Interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next virtual interactive tour is scheduled for Nov. 22 from noon to 1 p.m., and the next On Demand tour is set for Dec. 1. Both tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.