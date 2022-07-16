Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a variety of online classes and tours during July. Registration is required for each event, and once registered, the participant will receive a separate email with the link.

For more information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.

Events include:

An interactive virtual tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. This free On Demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next virtual interactive tour is scheduled for July 25 from noon to 1 p.m. Free to prospective and expectant parents, it will be held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

Infant/Child CPR class will be July 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.

Childbirth education classes are two parts and will be held, via Goggle Meet July 20 and 27 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.

Breastfeeding class is scheduled for July 26 from 6:30-to 9 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.