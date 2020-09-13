Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting multiple free online classes during September. Registration is required for each.
For additional information or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If this class is full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.
Classes will include:
- Infant/child CPR class — Sept. 15 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks' gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Please bring a life-sized doll for participation.
- Childbirth education — A two-part course with classes Sept. 16 and Sept. 23, both from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36-37 weeks’ gestation.
