Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting online classes during February. Registration is required for each. For more information, and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. Once registered, a separate link will be emailed to participants. If the classes are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.
Online events include the following:
- Infant care class: Feb. 2 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing, and diapering. Registration is required. Classes are offered monthly and do fill quickly. Cost is $15.
- Breastfeeding class: Feb. 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.
- Infant/CPR class: Feb. 16 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a chocking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.
- Childbirth education classes: The two-part course is held Feb. 17 and 24 from 6:30-9 p.m. both days. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor, and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.