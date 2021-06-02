Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting a number of monthly online classes and a tour during June.

Registration is required for each. For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the events are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.

Events are as follows:

Breastfeeding class will be June 8 from 6:30-8:30 pm. The breastfeeding class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.

Infant/child CPR class will be June 15 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.