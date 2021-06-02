Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting a number of monthly online classes and a tour during June.
Registration is required for each. For more information, and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the events are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.
Events are as follows:
Breastfeeding class will be June 8 from 6:30-8:30 pm. The breastfeeding class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.
Infant/child CPR class will be June 15 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. Note, this is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation. Cost is $15.
Childbirth education is a two-part course held June 16 and 23 from 6:30-9 p.m. each day. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Cost is $50.
A virtual interactive tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center will be held June 21 at 1 p.m. The tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting and is free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. Once registered, you will receive a separate email with the link for the tour.