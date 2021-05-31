Hospital news

Infant Care Class

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will host an online infant care class June 1, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills, such as feeding, bathing, and diapering. Registration is required. Once registered, you will receive a separate email with the class link. Classes are offered monthly and do fill quickly. Cost is $15.

For more information, or to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If this class is full, email: mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.

Stork’s Landing Tour

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting an On Demand tour of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. This free On Demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time. The next On Demand tour is June 1. Interactive (online) tours are free to prospective and expectant parents.

Interactive Tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. Registration is required. Once registered, you will receive a separate email with the link for the tour.

For more information, and to register, visit

www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If all classes are full, email: mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.