Hospital news

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting multiple tours and online classes with registration required for each. Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link provided.

For more information or to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If they are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.

Events include:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Demand and interactive tours of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center. The free On Demand video tour provides the participant the opportunity to access tour information privately at any time whereas the free interactive tour involves a live tour guide in a virtual group setting. The next On Demand tour is Aug. 1 with the virtual interactive tour planned for Aug. 23 at noon. The tours are free to prospective and expectant parents. Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.

The infant care class will be Aug. 3 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class includes basic infant care skills such as feeding, bathing and diapering. Cost is $15.

A breastfeeding class will be offered Aug. 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life. Cost is $25.

Childbirth education classes, which are held in two parts, are planned for Aug. 24 and 25 from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet. Class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36 to 37 weeks’ gestation. Cost is $50.